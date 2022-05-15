Grillman Grilling Accessories | Amazon | Promo Code 10GRILLMAN



Certain food items just don’t work directly on your grill rack. You want to be able to grill those veggies and smaller foods without them falling through the grates. These Grillman accessories work perfectly in these grilling scenarios. The basket gives you a large cooking surface to keep all those thin meats and sides secure while grilling. Just clamp your food in and you’re ready to cook. This basket is also great for a smoker. The non-stick grill pan is great for sautéing on the grill and also works for your oven in the house. If you aren’t using marinades, you are grilling incorrectly. The marinade meat injector is the tool you need when grilling meats. Directly inject the flavor with the two-ounce stainless steel syringe. The syringe comes with three different attachments to inject that flavor in multiple ways. The summer is here and you need to make sure your are grilling like a pro. Save 10% today with promo code 10GRILLMAN.