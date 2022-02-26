10% Off Cali White Toothpaste | Amazon | Promo Code 10MMN9TB



Mouth care is crucial to your everyday regimen. It’s also great to know that the toothpaste you are using doesn’t have all that extra crap in it. Cali White toothpaste is straight to the point. The charcoal tube is filled with the most effective and whitening natural ingredients in the world. Including activated charcoal, certified organic coconut oil, and baking soda that binds to stain and pulls that plaque right off those teeth. Clinically proven to whiten your teeth up to 7.7 shades whiter from being infused with tea tree oil, xylitol, and peppermint oil. The vitamin B-12 toothpaste made by Cali White is a great way to multitask. Your daily B-12 absorbs sublingually while you brush. They use vegan and the most absorbent B-12 for the human body (Methylcobalamin). This toosthpaste assists in whitening as well. Save 10% today and you don’t have to worry about putting weird chemicals into your body again.