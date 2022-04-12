Master Maison Barbecue Knife Set | $77 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Look, I’m going to be honest: I don’t see how this is necessary. Sure, it’s a 15-piece Master Maison Barbecue Knife Set. Yes, it comes in a carrying case for convenience. And of course, it’s $10 off when you clip the coupon on the page, since we wouldn’t write something up unless we noticed an uncommonly good deal on it. (The prices on this particular set rarely drop.) But how badly does anyone need this many professional quality, ergonomically superior, high-carbon German stainless steel bbq knives? I suppose it’s a good idea for “dads and grads” season. Or just like, any home chef you know . But this is a serious set of slicers and stabbers, so you better prepare to eat a lot of meat once this gift enters a loved one’s life. And if they have leftovers, I myself like a nice rack of ribs on occasion. Just saying.

Advertisement