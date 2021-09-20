$50 Xbox Gift Card | $45 | Newegg | Use code SS2AZ92Z24
We love a good gift card magic trick. Today only at Newegg, add $50 to your Xbox account for $45. It’s this simple: Add it to your cart, enter the promo code SS2AZ92Z24 at checkout, and buy it for $45. The code will pop up in your email shortly after it. Enter it, and boom: You’ve just saved yourself from paying taxes on your next digital deluxe game. Go treat yourself to some video games, you crafty gamer.
This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 07/29/2020 and updated with new information by Joe Tilleli on 09/20/2021.