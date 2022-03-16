43" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $1000 | Samsung

Samsung’s line of QLED Smart TVs cleverly named “The Frame” are designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The series has been improved with some new features including an antie-reflection matte display as well as a brand new UI. One of the things the new UI is capable of is rotating content vertically which is great if you plan to use the TV as a portrait display. The Smart TV comes with a black frame as standard, but you can choose a brown, teak, or white option if you prefer for an additional $100. The price starts at $1000 for the 43" model. Pre-orders are now open with an expected delivery date of April 14.

