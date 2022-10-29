Samsung Week | Samsung

Ready for weekend laundry? Today’s Samsung Week deals focus on their super-smart washers and dryers from their intelligent B espoke line . These are your laundry room reimagined, in sleek steel and seamless integration into your space.

Samsung’s Bespoke Electric Dryer dries a full load in just 30 minutes and Steam Sanitize+ removes wrinkles and any allergens (like pollen), from clothing. Though it has a large capacity, this size and shape can slide into the narrowest of closet spaces.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $999 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off 10% off Wish A gift for literally everybody.

Gifts under $20, $10, and even $5. It’s Wish, the catch-all shop for all of the above. Buy at Wish Advertisement

The gas version of the Bespoke dryer has the same shape, same ultra-capacity, and same great sensor dry, which adjusts temperature and time to your clothing’s specific needs. The gas dryer’s vent censor monitors your air duct over time, to ensure peak performance.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1099 at Samsung

Advertisement

Samsung’s Bespoke washer boasts a 28 minute speed wash and AI OptiWash, which senses your fabrics and soil-level in order to provide the most optimized wash for your clothing. The AI Smart Dial learns your habits in order to recommend your “favorites.”



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $999 at Samsung

