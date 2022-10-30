Samsung Week | Samsung

These deals are part of Samsung’s ongoing Samsung Week—and are not to be missed! Washers, dryers, and even a sleek little microwave to round out the weekend. Celebrate Samsung’s decades of innovation by bringing a little bit of that innovation into your home!

So smart, you can start and stop the cycles from the app and optimizes the heat and time for you. The Steam Sanitize eliminates 99% of germs (or more!) and smooths the wrinkles a normal dryer might create.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $829 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off 10% off Wish A gift for literally everybody.

Gifts under $20, $10, and even $5. It’s Wish, the catch-all shop for all of the above. Buy at Wish Advertisement

This washer has an extra-large capacity for its small footprint, washing more items in 28 minutes than most washers of its size. You can stack with a dryer of the same size, or situate them side-by-side—whatever works.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $829 at Samsung

Advertisement

Still smart, but now a gas dryer; wi-fi connectivity keeps you in-the-know about your dryer cycles. The door can be connected on either side for flexibility fitting it into your space, and the glass is scratch-resistant—so those looks will last!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $929 at Samsung

Advertisement

This super-super slim microwave fits right above your stove and acts like over-range ventilation—in addition to its day job as a microwave. An LED lighting bar sheds some light on your stovetop too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $399 at Samsung

Advertisement

Samsung’s StormWash+ dishwashers clean your dishes from every angle and dries them quickly with an AutoRelease door. They’re also whisper-quiet—that’s the “44dBA” part of it.