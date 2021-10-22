Samsung 11.6” Chromebook 4 (64GB) | $175 | Amazon



Enjoy the summer while you can, but back-to-school time isn’t far off. If you’re looking for an affordable laptop that can be used to browse the web, type up documents, and view media, then a Google Chromebook can be a great option. Samsung’s Chromebook 4 is down to a jaw-dropping $175 right now at Amazon, a $75 savings off the list price. It’s modestly powered and has a compact 11.6” screen, but this lil’ device ought to do the trick if you need a laptop on a budget. It’s Google Classroom-compatible and will continue to get Chrome OS upgrades through June 2026.

This story was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 07/15/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/22/2021.