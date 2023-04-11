Samsung Order Early Offer: Take $400 off a Brand New TV

Sometimes is pays to be first in line! This brand new Samsung TV model is $400 off when you order early. Contrast rich, with Quantum Dot technology that increases color and depth, this TV captures all the detail ; it’s great for sports games and for movie nights. The ultra-smart Neural Quantum Processor automatically upscales to 4K.

55" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) | $2300 | Samsung



Plus, built in Dolby Atmos has 3D sound that adjusts to the room —so you can hear footstep quiet and dinosaur roars equally well. Not to mention, Samsung’s iconic slim profile—this one’s only 4mm without any bezel edges. Gorgeous—and $400 off too!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2300 at Samsung