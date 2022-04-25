Mother’s Day Offers | Samsung



Mother’s Day is one of those holidays that if you’re not careful will sneak up on you. Don’t be caught the day of needing to stop on your way over to buy her a candle or flowers because you’d forgotten again. Samsung is giving you ample time right now to ensure this Mother’s Day is one to be remembered. From now through May 8 (which is the actual date of Mother’s Day, yes, write it down), Samsung is offering a number of special gifts and discounts on their smartphones such as $300 off a Galaxy Z Fold3 which also comes with a free Galaxy Watch4. Either through it in with the gift for Mom or treat yourself to a fancy new smartwatch for being such a perfect child this year. Other deals include a free memory upgrade with the S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra as well as a free pa ir of Buds Live with the purchase of a Z Flip3 (listed for $150 off, mind you). You can check out the rest of the deals here. I’m sure you’ll find the perfect one for Mom.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Get a free memory upgrade with Galaxy S22 Ultra Mother's Day Offer ends May 8

Enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB or 512GB for the price of 256GB. Plus, get up to $1,000 trade-in credit. Shop at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Get a free memory upgrade with Galaxy S22 or S22+ Mother's Day Offer ends May 8

Enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB. Plus, get up to $700 trade-in credit. Shop at Samsung