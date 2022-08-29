Labor Day is quickly approaching which means a day off from work for many of us and a chance to save some money on some sweet new tech. Samsung has a bunch of sales going on to help you save when building up your home theater or desk space.

Even though 8K content itself is a little scarce , the neural quantum processor on this 65" QLED is able to upscale what you’re watching so you can get even crisper images than ever before. Along with being $700 off, Samsung is throwing in a $900 projector with your purchase.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $4300 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Over 20% off Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Phones Use any cellular provider

All of them being unlocked means you can link them with your current cellular service provider (or any new provider even) and get set up immediately. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

If you’re not ready to make the jump to 8K yet, the 65" 4K QLED is still one heck of a TV. A wide range of brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum HDR. Get if for $800 off.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1800 at Samsung

Advertisement

The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti -reflection matte keep whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art. Right now you can save 50% on a custom bevel and get a free installation.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1500 at Samsung

Advertisement

This year Samsung launched its very first OLED TV. Now if you’re vonfused what’s different about it from the QLED, I don’t blame you. QLED is just a variation of the standard LCD we’re used to but with something called quantum dots while OLED is a fundamentally different technology from LCD—and it outperforms QLED every time. You can get Samsung’s 6 5" OLED TV for $ 900 off.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2100 at Samsung

Advertisement

Save $2 ,000 on the 65" model of The Terrace, Samsung’s outdoor QLED 4K TV built to be bright outside and sustain year-round protection from water and dust.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $8000 at Samsung

Advertisement

If you’re looking to bring the literal big screen into your home then projectors are the way to go. TVs only go so large. The Premiere goes up to 130" and uses 2200 lumen of brightness. That means you’ll be able to enjoy perfectly lit shows, movies, and games at any hour of the day. It features a 2.2ch audio built in to give you cinematic quality sound right out of the box. Get if for up to $1000 off.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $5500 at Samsung

Advertisement

Create truely next-level sound in your home theater with the help of a Samsung soundbar and speaker system. 9 channels., 1 subwoofer, and 2 up-fioring channels will make you feel like you’re in the movie.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1100 at Samsung

Advertisement

For something a bit more sleek, the 3.1.2ch soundbar still delivers high quality audio but in a slim package. Blend it into your room decor so you notice the sound, not the s ound bar.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $750 at Samsung

Advertisement

This colloasal beast of a gaming monitor practically curves around your entirte head. You’ll get the screen space of two 27" monitors without that pesky bezel sticking right down the middle of your view.