Labor Day is quickly approaching which means a day off from work for many of us and a chance to save some money on some sweet new tech. Samsung has a bunch of sales going on to help you save when building up your home theater or desk space.
65" Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $700 off + Free ‘The Freestyle’ Projector
Even though 8K content itself is a little scarce, the neural quantum processor on this 65" QLED is able to upscale what you’re watching so you can get even crisper images than ever before. Along with being $700 off, Samsung is throwing in a $900 projector with your purchase.
65" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $800 off
If you’re not ready to make the jump to 8K yet, the 65" 4K QLED is still one heck of a TV. A wide range of brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum HDR. Get if for $800 off.
55" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | 50% off Custom Bevel
The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti-reflection matte keep whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art. Right now you can save 50% on a custom bevel and get a free installation.
65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $900 off
This year Samsung launched its very first OLED TV. Now if you’re vonfused what’s different about it from the QLED, I don’t blame you. QLED is just a variation of the standard LCD we’re used to but with something called quantum dots while OLED is a fundamentally different technology from LCD—and it outperforms QLED every time. You can get Samsung’s 65" OLED TV for $900 off.
65" Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV | $2,000 off
Save $2,000 on the 65" model of The Terrace, Samsung’s outdoor QLED 4K TV built to be bright outside and sustain year-round protection from water and dust.
130" Class The Premiere 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector | $1,000 off
If you’re looking to bring the literal big screen into your home then projectors are the way to go. TVs only go so large. The Premiere goes up to 130" and uses 2200 lumen of brightness. That means you’ll be able to enjoy perfectly lit shows, movies, and games at any hour of the day. It features a 2.2ch audio built in to give you cinematic quality sound right out of the box. Get if for up to $1000 off.
9.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos | $200 off
Create truely next-level sound in your home theater with the help of a Samsung soundbar and speaker system. 9 channels., 1 subwoofer, and 2 up-fioring channels will make you feel like you’re in the movie.
3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos | $150 off
For something a bit more sleek, the 3.1.2ch soundbar still delivers high quality audio but in a slim package. Blend it into your room decor so you notice the sound, not the soundbar.
49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor | $400 off
This colloasal beast of a gaming monitor practically curves around your entirte head. You’ll get the screen space of two 27" monitors without that pesky bezel sticking right down the middle of your view.