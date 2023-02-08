It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Theater

Samsung Has a Brand New 77" OLED Smart TV for Pre-Order

Get the new 77" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV for your living room.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
77&quot; Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV | $4500 | Samsung
77" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV | $4500 | Samsung
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

77" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV | $4500 | Samsung

Samsung launched its first series of OLED smart TVs last year. There were only two models—the 55" and the 65"—but now Samsung has launched a 77" version of the 4K display. That’s the world’s first OLED of that size. It’s got powerful Dolby Atmos speakers built-in and the OLED screen can support a full range of gorgeous colors. Experience your favorite shows, movies, and games with pure blacks and over a billion shades of color. For a limited time, you’ll receive free at-home installation when you purchase. That’s a $250 value thrown right in. It won’t arrive by the Super Bowl unfortunately, but you’ll at least have it before the season finale of The Last of Us.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
TechHome Theater