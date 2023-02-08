Samsung Has a Brand New 77" OLED Smart TV for Pre-Order

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

77" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV | $4500 | Samsung

Samsung launched its first series of OLED smart TVs last year. There were only two models—the 55" and the 65"—but now Samsung has launched a 77" version of the 4K display. That’s the wor ld’s first OLED of that size. It’s got powerful Dolby Atmos speakers built-in and the OLED screen can support a full range of gorgeous colors. Experience your favorite shows, movies, and games with pure blacks and over a billion shades of color. For a limited time, you’ll receive free at-home installation when you purchase. That’s a $250 value thrown right in. It won’t arrive by the Super Bowl unfortunately, but you’ll at least have it before the season finale of The Last of Us.