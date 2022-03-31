55" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV | $2,200 | Samsung

65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV | $3,000 | Samsung

OLED displays are the latest and greatest in smart TV offerings, so you might be surprised to hear that the Class S95B from Samsung is their first. You might even say you could have sworn they’ve got a whole line of OLED TVs or perhaps argue that the Samsung TV you have now is OLED. Well, no. You’re wrong. Those are QLED. Yes, the most annoying distinction when it comes to consumer hardware. QLED is just a variation of the standard LCD we’re used to but with something called quantum dots while OLED is a fundamentally different technology from LCD—and it outperforms QLED every time. So this is exciting news for Samsung-heads wanting to stay in its ecosystem, but want the best of the best. The Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV comes in both 55" (for $2,200) and 65" (for $3,000). Pre-orders are now open and they are expected to ship by April 15.