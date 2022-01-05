2-in-1 Folding Treadmill | $300 | Walm art

2-in-1 Folding Treadmill | $320 | Target

If you’re trying to get that good cardio , save space, and save money, I can’t really think of many better ways than this compact folding treadmill. It’s got 2.5 horsepower, comes with an embedded Bluetooth speaker, and even has a remote for when you’d like to get a quick walk in but don’t want to fold out the handles and LCD screen part. It’s 46% off at Walmart right now, but if you’re not much of a Walmart fan, don’t worry, you can get it at a still-great 43% off at Target. Either way, you’re getting a scant 74lb machine that will help you achieve your fitness goals in 2022 without becoming the centerpiece of the room its in. Heck, this thing is so slim you could slide it under a bed and forget it’s there for years!