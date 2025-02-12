About
Romance Them With Coffee: First Bag Free at Atlas Coffee Club

Take a sip across the world on Valentine’s Day with tour guides who get it.

Riley Blackwell
Sip into something romantic this Valentine’s Day.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Don’t wait until the last minute for a Valentine’s Day gift, nobody needs that kind of stress. Take the easy route and gift them a free bag of coffee when choose a 3, 6, or 12-month coffee subscription with Atlas Coffee Club. All you have to do is choose which beans, grind, and roast you like, and you’ll receive a free bag plus up to 50% off. Think of Atlas Coffee Club as your coffee tour guide, curating the top 1% of coffee from around the world right into your lover’s mailbox. Each box includes single-origin coffee, a postcard from each month’s country, and a card with tasting notes. Delivered on your schedule, so there’s never any worry about running out.

Coffee Subscription | Valentine’s Free Bag Sale | Atlas Coffee Club

Monthly subscription boxes from Atlas Coffee Club are completely customizable too. Choose from Keurig K-Cup compatible pods, Nespresso Original line pods, ground or whole beans, and a roast preference. Atlas has curated coffee from over 50 countries to discover tasting notes and pairings for the perfect breakfast for two. Don’t forget that promo code to get 50% off the first month.

