TV & Movies

Rom-Coms? Pfft. Hit Gruv's Anti-Valentine's Sale for Action and Horror Blu-Rays

Ditch the mushy stuff and spend the day enjoying awesomely unromantic Blu-Rays for a low as $8 each.

By
Mike Fazioli
Ditch the sappy rom-coms and load up on action and horror flicks during Gruv’s Anti-Valentine’s sale.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Isn’t it bad enough that we just got done with what seemed like an eternity of sappy holiday movies? Now that Valentine’s Day is close at hand, the rom-coms are coming for us. But you don’t have to just sit there and endure another Nora Ephron marathon — not while Gruv is selling Blu-Rays of the best in action, adventure, and horror for as little as $7.99 per title. It’s Gruv’s Anti-Valentine’s Sale, and it’s your escape hatch from sappy movies.

Anti-Valentine’s Blu-Ray Sale | As low as $7.99 | Gruv

Fight back against the obligatory Valentine’s Day mushy movie programming with epic thrillers like Cape Fear, awesome sci-fi like Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire and Tremors, and hard-hitting horror like Saw: The Legacy Collection and The Thing. Over 100 great movies are here for the taking, and not a single rom-com in sight — unless, of course, you count Bride of Chucky. Head to Gruv’s Anti-Valentine’s Blu-Ray sale now and stock up before the Twilight marathon takes over your TV.

