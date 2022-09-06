Therabody Wave Roller | $100 | 34% Off | Amazon

Therabody’s whole-body wellness line includes the iconic TheraGun, but is only bolstered by its cylindrical sister, the Therabody Wave Roller. Typical foam roller this is not: the roller’s wave-shaped grooves distribute powerful vibrations across your largest muscle groups. The Wave Roller can be used to accelerate your post-workout recovery, whether you’re a runner or playing hella tennis at the country club. You can also warm up with it to increase range-of-motion, with five speeds controllable via the app. Roll into your next workout relaxed—with 34% off.