Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $87 | Amazon

Tabletop RPGs have been experiencing an explosive renaissance in no small part due to the popularity of actual play podcasts like Critical Role and The Adventure Zone. D&D 5th Edition is probably the most approachable for newcomers as that was part of its core design philosophy as well as it just being easy to listen to these podcasts and learn from osmosis. If you’re looking to really dive into this hobby , you can get the three core rulebooks—the Player’s Handbook, the Dungeon Master’s Guide, and the Monster Manual—along with a DM screen for just $87. It also comes with a slipcase to keep them all together. Now all you need is dice.