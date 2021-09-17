Hybridlight HEX Multifunction Bluetooth Speaker & Charger | $25 | Meh



Sometimes, you need to take some of your favorite songs with you and blast them loud and proud. You can do just that with the Hybridlight HEX Multifunction Bluetooth Speaker & Charger, which is just $25 right now at Meh. This speaker doesn’t only k ick out the jams, but it can charge your phone, too, and turns into a miniature lantern that you can use as a flashlight. And if you need to listen to the radio, it has that functionality too. Need to play some music off a micro SD card? It can help you there too. With an AUX input, a fun hexagonal shape, and plenty of features, this is a great little speaker for less than the price of a fancy dinner. Might as well buy a couple at this price.