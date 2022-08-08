Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds | $35 | 12% Off | Amazon

Today I learned Anker Soundcore headphones are endorsed by Grammy winning producers and artists for their superior fidelity and dual Hi-Res audio certification. That’s neat! G rab these Anker Soundcore wireless earbuds for only $35, and experience what Anker calls “diamond-inspired sound,” which I assume means sparklingly clear audio quality. Anker notes that the Liberty Air 2 is great for phone calls too, since noise is reduced by 60% and the microphones retain 95% of your voice in transfer. But if you’re here to rock—treble is played with a larger bandwidth and bass is amplified so you never miss a beat. No wonder the hitmakers dig it!