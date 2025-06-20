Roborock has built a reputation for packing strong performance into reasonably priced robot vacuums, and the Q7 M5+ is a clear example of that strategy. With Amazon cutting the price to $250 from its usual $360, this model lands in the same range as entry-level robots while offering features normally reserved for higher-end machines.

At the core is 10,000Pa HyperForce suction, powerful enough to pull debris out of carpet fibers and lift pet hair instead of scattering it around. Multiple passes over high-traffic areas help remove dirt that settles deep into the pile, making it a solid option for carpeted homes.

Hair maintenance is also largely hands-off. The JawScraper main brush actively cuts and channels hair into the dustbin, while the zero-tangle side brush prevents wraparound even with long hair or shedding pets.

The RockDock Plus self-emptying station extends that convenience. Its 2.7-liter dust bag allows the robot to clean for seven to nine weeks with minimal attention.

PreciSense LiDAR navigation creates precise maps for efficient, methodical cleaning across multiple floors, complete with customizable no-go zones. The vacuum-and-mop combo rounds things out, handling dry debris and light mopping in a single run, with automatic mop lifting to protect carpets.