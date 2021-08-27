Top Pick: Moen® Aromatherapy Handshower in Chrome | $70 | Bed, Bath & Beyond

Who doesn’t love a good shower at the end of a long, challenging day? I mean, we’ve all had our fair share of those. Personally, I prefer a handheld option for comfort and versatility, but everyone is different.

Advertisement

Tons of reviewers have spilled the tea on their opinions of countless showerheads available for online purchase. At Kinja Deals, we’ve combed through those reviews and compiled a list based on water pressure, flow, and usability, among other factors. Let’s get to it!

﻿“I’m well aware that inviting Alexa—and therefore Amazon—into my shower is probably not-so-smart. Nevertheless, I love shower karaoke and my bathroom Bluetooth speakers weren’t cutting it. Some fell down off the tile wall because of their weak suction cups. Others sounded muffled because of the shower curtain. So it was in this exasperated state that I installed the Kohler Moxie Showerhead + Wireless Speaker... Pairing the device to your phone is also easy—it’s the same process as pairing any other Bluetooth speaker, though you can also go through the Kohler Konnect app. (I didn’t find the app itself added much to the experience.)

Once I enabled Amazon Alexa, it was very easy to ask Alexa to play a certain artist or playlist. Sometimes it struggled with less common names—I’ve yet to find a digital assistant that identifies Mitski correctly 100% of the time—but for the most part, Alexa got the job done... Design-wise, the Moxie is sleek and inoffensive. At $200, this is the priciest showerhead that I, a cheapskate, have ever used. But if you’re willing to splurge just a little bit, or can split the cost with roommates/a significant other? The Kohler Moxie is actually a convenient way to get a nicer showerhead and a good quality shower speaker in one easily installed package.” - Victoria Song, Gizmodo.

At 5 0% off, the Moen Aromatherapy Handshower Showerhead is the easiest way to turn your bathroom into a mini-spa . It comes with an INLY capsule, where you can infuse your shower with essential oils and fragrances for up to 10 minutes. It also has four customizable aromatherapy settings based on your choice .

This showerhead is easy to install with a fingerprint and water spot-resistant finish that can be wiped clean. The hose is five feet in length, and the product is made with a limited lifetime warranty.

﻿“ T he aromatherapy scents smell great. I had mine on medium with the zen scent paired with my B ath & B ody W orks lavender and sea salt shower gel... T his was so worth the buy! V ery relaxing... BUY THIS NOW YOU WON’T REGRET IT ” - Joselyn, Bed, Bath & Beyond

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Waterpik VBE-453 Hand Held Head Eco Showerhead is a beautiful eco-friendly addition to any bathroom. With a chrome finish, this showerhead has three settings and a five-foot hose for ultimate freedom in the shower. Plus, this showerhead has a 1.6 gallon per minute flow rate, which is even lower than the standard. Know that high-quality low-flow showerheads will feel great at both high and low shower pressure.

“Great shower head. This is the second I’ve owned. Strong spray, significant massage action, easy to install.” -DWT, Amazon Reviewer﻿



Advertisement

The Aqua Elegante 3-Inch Showerhead won’t clog or spray in weird directions. It’s engineered to have self-cleaning nozzles made from mineral-resistant silicone.

Advertisement

Also, you don’t even need a plumber to install it! Just twist it right in, and you’re good to go! It even comes with clear, step-by-step instructions WITH PICTURES to guide you through the process.

﻿“ I am not exaggerating when I say this shower head makes showering a pleasurable experience finally. ” - Barry, Amazon Reviewer

Advertisement

Consumer Reports used the Delta Traditional Collection Touch-Clean in a lab test and discovered that this product has a number of amazing features. To start, its settings can be navigated very easily. It’s easy to install and has an intense full-body spray. The showerhead is designed so that calcium and lime build-up can be cleaned effortlessly.

﻿“Have 2 of these shower heads—they rock! We’re on a well and the 60 PSI water pressure is more than sufficient for this shower head. Great coverage, low water usage, plenty of water—easy to clean by rubbing your figure across the nubs.” - Howard, Amazon Customer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking to splurge on yourself? Look no further than the PULSE ShowerSpas Aquarius 2.5GPM Rain 2-in-1 Showerhead. With an oversized rain showerhead, this product delivers a spa-quality experience. It has a built-in diverter so, you can use the wand-shaped handheld showerhead independently of the fixed one. It has a 2.5 GPM maximum flow rate for brushed nickel and 2.0 GPM for the chrome finish. Plus, it even comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

“I love how you just gently pull down on the wand from its holder to use it, and you can adjust the balance of spray between the shower head and the hand held wand using both simultaneously or independent of each other. Also love that you can completely stop all water flow from the little twisty ring where the wand enters it’s holder. It’s at a very convenient height, and it’s really nice if you want to lather up for a sec and not waste water. This is a lot nicer quality than the picture gives it credit. My husband installed it in just a few minutes. Wish we’d have bought this sooner!” - Cher, BB&B Customer﻿

Advertisement

The Dura Faucet Premium Handheld Shower Wand & Hose Kit features innovative technology and has an easy eco-friendly switch for water conservation. This shower wand’s lightweight construction is ideal for motorhomes, trailers, and campers. Installation is super easy, and the product comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

﻿“I purchased this to replace the outdated shower and hose in my Motorhome. Super easy to install and looks so much better. Great upgrade to the bathroom shower.” - Tracey Hall, Amazon Customer

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the pandemic being far from over, many of us still don’t feel ready to travel. If you fit under this category, try buying a rainfall showerhead and instantly transport yourself to a tropical rainforest. The HarJue High-Pressure Large Stainless Steel Showerhead with Arm is a great option. It features 144 silicon nozzles and can be rotated 360 degrees. With a chrome finish, this product is stylish, beautiful, and functional.

“This set comes complete and is well made. Installation took me 10 minutes and I also attached a diverter for a handheld showerhead. Shower stream is perfect and even. Arm and joints adjust 2 ways as long as its installed properly. The showerhead has a mirror finish which is a big bonus.” - Anonymous, Amazon Customer

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 09/23/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/27/2021.

