Wayfair Halloween | Wayfair



Happy Halloween, you nutty kids! Now that Labor Day is in the rearview, it’s time to break out the autumnal decor—including all those outdoor Halloween decorations . Wayfair has some hair-raising deals on outdoor decorations that are elevated from your local Halloween pop-up shop: some silly, some spooky, and all pretty affordable!

Gargoyles? Underrated! Let this gargoyle beckon toward your trick-or-treaters or guard your garden with gothic flair. And he has a name! This 14.5" tall beast is sold single, or with his twin—both are 20% off—and are a durable, resin, mimicking stone.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $44 at Wayfair

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Releases September 23

Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation., longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

For when you’re transitioning your backyard tiki bar to a more goth experience. Kind of silly, kind of an ironic nudge to lawns of years past, you know? These devilish creatures are water-resistant, rust-resistant, and you don’t even have to feed them (they are fake).

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $39 at Wayfair

Advertisement

If your decor is more ... cute than creepy, Wayfair has a lot of inflatables on sale too. Inflatable decorations are probably better if you have a neighborhood with high trick-or-treat foot traffic . This friendly fellow is just about 4' tall and nearly 3' wide—the Great Pumpkin of lore, perhaps?

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $55 at Wayfair

Advertisement

It came from beyond the grave (i.e.: garden) to startle your neighbors. The company behind this fellow, Design Tosacno, makes durable garden decor for year-round . Though spooky, this statue is subtle, with creeping skeleton hands peeking from beneath a resin robe.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $35 at Wayfair

Advertisement

The centerpiece of any Halloween display: a skeleton. With 10 movable joints , you can pose this fellow any which way you please—menacing, friendly, or dressed in a silly costume. I think this guy’s pretty chill, actually.