Happy Halloween, you nutty kids! Now that Labor Day is in the rearview, it’s time to break out the autumnal decor—including all those outdoor Halloween decorations. Wayfair has some hair-raising deals on outdoor decorations that are elevated from your local Halloween pop-up shop: some silly, some spooky, and all pretty affordable!
Malicay the Malicious Gargoyle Statue | $44 | 20% Off
Gargoyles? Underrated! Let this gargoyle beckon toward your trick-or-treaters or guard your garden with gothic flair. And he has a name! This 14.5" tall beast is sold single, or with his twin—both are 20% off—and are a durable, resin, mimicking stone.
Zombie Flamingos (Set of 2) | $39 | 30% Off
Releases September 23
For when you’re transitioning your backyard tiki bar to a more goth experience. Kind of silly, kind of an ironic nudge to lawns of years past, you know? These devilish creatures are water-resistant, rust-resistant, and you don’t even have to feed them (they are fake).
Giant Capped Pumpkin Inflatable | $55 | 8% Off
If your decor is more ... cute than creepy, Wayfair has a lot of inflatables on sale too. Inflatable decorations are probably better if you have a neighborhood with high trick-or-treat foot traffic. This friendly fellow is just about 4' tall and nearly 3' wide—the Great Pumpkin of lore, perhaps?
The Creeper from the Grave Statue | $35 | 17% Off
It came from beyond the grave (i.e.: garden) to startle your neighbors. The company behind this fellow, Design Tosacno, makes durable garden decor for year-round. Though spooky, this statue is subtle, with creeping skeleton hands peeking from beneath a resin robe.
Life Size Posable 5 Ft. Skeleton Prop | $76 | 20% Off
The centerpiece of any Halloween display: a skeleton. With 10 movable joints, you can pose this fellow any which way you please—menacing, friendly, or dressed in a silly costume. I think this guy’s pretty chill, actually.