Need something a little quicker than walking to get around town, but not as cumbersom e or large as a bike? Look no further than this Hiboy S2 Max electric scooter. This can r each up to 19mph and accommodate a max load of 220lbs. The lightweight and foldable design makes for easy transport indoors after having ridden the scooter to your destination. Under 40 lbs total with a three-second folding system—you can pack it and carry it with just one hand if need be—excellent for beginners.

Hiboy S2 MAX Electric Scooter | $570 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Normally the portable and foldable scooter goes for $9 00. A mazon has it marked down by 26% and you can currently clip the coupon on the item page to save an additional $100. That brings it down to just $570.