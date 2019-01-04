Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shearling lining is like the “perfect man” of menswear. It’s rugged and practical, yet soft and gentle at the same time. It’s stylish but versatile; not particularly committed to any trend or silhouette. You can put it in any situation, stand back and be like, “Damn, he’s a natural at this.”



Anthropomorphizing aside, the words shearling and sherpa have really become mainstays of cold weather style over the past few winter seasons. The return of Patagonia’s Retro Fleece kicked off a frenzy for the not-quite-fur, and you can see it now on everything from the insides of denim jackets and suede shoes to bold all-shearling hoodies and lounge pants.

Our favorite shearling pieces this winter tow the line between western retro and modern streetwear, and we’ve rounded up the best ones you can buy right now for yourself.

Hi hello we don’t know what to tell you other than these look like the most comfortable sweatpants that $20 could possibly buy. These are your “You know what it’s Sunday so I’m not leaving the house” pants. If you have to step out (hey, sometimes the bacon egg and cheese won’t come to you), you can throw on a flannel shirt, a beanie and some sneakers and voila. You’re set, in style.



Want to make any shoe you own feel like the coziest footwear in your closet? These affordable shearling insoles from L.L. Bean can be popped in and out of all your favorite pairs throughout the winter for warmth and comfort. Stuff the entire family’s stockings with a pair of these and instantly become the favorite child.



Back in the 1960s, the Australian surf community started wearing shearling-lined “slippers” (aka Ugg boots) after a day of catching waves thanks to how quickly they dried off and warmed up your feet. Consider these suede, shearling-lined Vans the 2018 wear-anywhere version of that, no wetsuit required. We literally couldn’t dream up a more perfect California winter shoe if we tried.



They’re pretty much the kings of fleece over there at Patagonia, but we’re particularly partial to this retro shearling quarter-zip. Every detail feels right—from the navy spandex trim to the red zipper pulls. You could, of course, wear this pullover under your ski jacket or out on some other wintery escapade, but we’d just as quickly suggest you throw it on over a great plaid shirt, some slim-cut jeans and a pair of fresh white sneakers on a chilly weekend spent in the city.



Behold, a true classic. This Levi’s sherpa jacket is a cozier spin on the brand’s iconic Trucker, and perfect for channeling some low key western vibes this winter. To make it feel more ‘cool’ than cowboy, try pairing it with black jeans, suede chelsea boots and a cashmere sweater. It even comes in a bunch of different shades of denim, which makes sense given that it’s sold by Levi’s.



Forget lining—this hoodie is all sherpa, all over. This has to be the coziest half-zip in existence, right? Riffing off of every outdoor brand’s take on the fleece pile pullover, Bonobos added a hood and a drawstring for a sophisticated-meets-streetwear look. Take a cue directly from their styling and wear it over a plain white t-shirt with some slim chinos and your favorite kicks for an ideal weekend ensemble.



Don’t @ us about these slip-ons, because we don’t want to hear it. We’re not saying you guys should be wearing these extremely cozy man-clogs all over town. But we are saying they make truly outstanding around-the-house slippers that can also dash outside real quick to let the dog out, get the paper, or drag the Christmas tree out to the curb.



Okay, okay, this coat only has a shearling collar, which doesn’t necessarily qualify it for this list, but we couldn’t resist including it. It’s just so damn cool. Like a stiff glass of Scotch, this virgin wool Filson looks like it’d put hair on your chest as soon as you even got it in your hands. This jacket is Ron Swanson and John Wayne rolled into one—with a dash of Idris Elba thrown in for modern measure. This coat has swagger. We’re maybe in love with this coat? Hey, it is cuffing season after all...

