Did you think that, in the future, you would be looking at a tiny, all-screen computer to find out if your meat was cooked in another room entirely? I definitely did not, and furthermore, I didn’t assume that I could have my home launch into a vaporwave fever dream of blue and pink lights while I do it, but here we are. Govee, the company who saw this dual need, has a bunch of their gear on sale. If you read my last deal on them, you would be forgiven for assuming they are strictly a cool-guy RGB light strip company, but it turns out they also sell ... Bluetooth meat thermometers? With a 230ft range, you no longer have to yell across the room to ask your partner to check your meat. You can, from the comfort of your seizure-inducing YouTube unboxing video room, bust out your phone and open the Govee app to see just how hot your meat is. Best part is, it’s pretty much the price of a regular digital meat thermometer, especially for 20% off at its current price of $13. Okay I know I just spent a lot of copy on a meat thermometer and I know you’re more interested in the strip lights and the A19 color-changing bulbs probably, so let’s talk on those a spell.

The strip light—which is 16.4 feet and currently 32% off at $17—I linked is an RGBIC light. That means a strip can display more than one color at once, unlike the crappy, outdated strip lights of old. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, too, so you don’t even have to touch anything to make it work! Same goes for the A19 light bulbs which, by the way, are a 2-pack which, even at their normal price of $23, if these look decent, are a steal, but at $15—I mean that’s not much more than what Philips charges for their basic white Hue bulbs, and these don’t even need a hub!