Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set | $80 | 20% Off | Nordstrom

People love Olaplex! There’s no secret why—their formulas are restorative and rich, their instructions are so simple and straightforward that they’re numbered. This set of Olaplex steps three through five is 20% off at Nordstrom—a great deal for this triple threat. Use No. 3 Hair Perfector before you shampoo to repair damaged hair . Rinse, then s hampoo (No. 4), and condition (No. 5) like you normally would . Olaplex’s bond maintenance conditioner is akin to a hair mask—let it sit for a while and marvel at the super-soft results. Plus, s ome fans have noted that an 8.5oz No. 3 Hair Perfector is sort-of a rare find (it’s usually much smaller) —so seize the moment and snatch up this triple threat for $80.