Return to Outdoor Lounging With Up to 39% off Folding Adirondack Chairs

Walker Edison Folding Adirondack Chairs Image : Walker Edison

Walker Edison Folding Adirondack Chairs | $124-$135 | Woot



After a year-plus of being in a pandemic-forced cocoon, I’m looking forward to outdoor hangs this summer as my friends and family get vaccinated. But while I have serviceable backyard seats, I don’t have any chairs that I can truly sink into and enjoy the breeze, buds, and brews at the highest possible level.



Luckily, Amazon’s Woot portal is currently offering up to 39% off of Walker Edison folding Adirondack chairs in a variety of finishes, with the price ranging from $124 to $135 depending on style selection. These 38-inch chairs look comfy as heck, and you can fold ‘em up at the end of the bash to keep them stored and safe for the next gathering. You might get a lot of use out of these bad boys, and there’s free shipping for Amazon Prime members too.