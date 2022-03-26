Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines | $85 | StackSocial



If you need to bulk up your wine cellar post-pandemic, this is the deal for you. The Wine Insiders has been around for almost forty years, and their expertise is known the world over. Getting their stamp of approval is huge because they are very particular tasters. They partner with top-rated wineries from all around the globe and do the hard work of selecting only the best for you. This bundle from StackSocial offers you 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $85.

This means you’re paying less than $6 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at the Wine Insiders site, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. This isn’t a subscription; just enjoy your bottles without having to cancel a membership.

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only, and it won’t be able to be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax and the $30 shipping fee are not included in the base price.

