Replace Your TV With This Mini Projector for 45% Off

Find a big screen or a white wall and you're off to the races with this mini projector for just $77.

Brittany Vincent
Graphic: Amazon

Tired of watching your favorite shows and movies on a boring old TV? The Liene Mini Projector is a great alternative that lets you pretend you work at a theater, so you can see everything on the “big” screen (that is, your wall or a screen) at your leisure. It’s actually quite cool, as it supports 4K, native 1080p, and is bright enough for you to enjoy even the darkest of movies, like Panos Cosmatos’s Mandy, which I had to rewatch at home because of the theater’s awful lighting. It was good before, but great when I could actually see all the carnage. Don’t just upgrade to a bigger and better TV. Give watching on a projector a try! You might find that it’s your new favorite way to veg out and consume content. 

