Replace Your Old Underwear With Something More Comfortable for 30% off

Save $18 on a set of seven breathable cotton boxer briefs.

By
Joe Tilleli
Breathable Cotton Men’s Underwear (7-Pack) | $42 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Fellas, I know you’re still using six-year-old underwear. It’s fraying at the seams and to be honest it’s kind of a miracle they haven’t fully turned to dust when you washed and dried them last. Treat yourself to a breathable and comfortable set to replace the old. Made from 96% cotton and 4% spandex, these everyday boxer briefs won’t ride up or bunch causing irritation. They also come in a set of seven different colors so you can spice up each day of the week. Currently, you can get yourself a set for 30% off.

