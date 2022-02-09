Fire TV Cube | $70 | Amazon | Target

Fire TV Blaster | $20 | Amazon

You’ve seen the Nintendo GameCube. You’ve heard whispers of the Apple Power Mac G4 Cube. And I mean, the Amazon Fire TV Cube has been out for a long time now and there’s nothing revelatory about it , so that was actually not a good way to start this deal article, but my delete key is broken, so we’re just going to deal with it. Ha ha, get it? Deal? It? Right , so the Fire TV Cube is on sale right now for $70. It’s a 4K streaming doodad that’s bigger than the Fire TV Stick (which I referenced in the title, see) and comes with Alexa, trapped inside and awaiting your summons, like a genie that can grant your wishes, but only if your wish is to watch Season 5, Episode 2 of Star Trek: The Next Generation (among other programs and films, and also everything else Alexa can do). It’s usually $120, but right now you can get it at Target and Amazon for $70.

The Fire TV Blaster is also on sale, 43% off at $20 . It’s a little IR blaster whatchamacallit that adds voice control where there previously was none. Ever wished you could adjust the volume on your busted old TV with just your voice? With the Fire TV Blaster (and a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV coupled with an Echo smart speaker or display) you can!