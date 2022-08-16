The Office Collection | $26 | Homage



Celebrate the ur-text of modern sitcoms, The Office, with Office tees only $26 today at Homage. This one-day sale ranges from classics to deeper cuts to prove you know that the worst thing about prison was the Dementors. Wear your Dunder-Mifflin swag proudly and corner someone at a party to tell them you think that Michael Scott’s initial appeal was that he was a dummy middle manager quoting SNL to seem cool and that somehow got lost in translation as memes started—oh, okay. Anyway, grab any of these Office tees for $26 and face the day with your jello stapler.