Reolink's Prime Day Home Security Sale Is Hotter Than Ever

Prime Day is prime time if you’re looking for great deals on home security cameras to keep your house, belongings, and loved ones safe. Reolink has dropped hot new sales on two more of its highly rated surveillance cameras — the solar-powered Argus PT and the Smart 2K+ Wired WiFi Video Doorbell with Chime. As part of Reolink’s Prime Day Sale both cameras are over $30 off their regular price.

The Argus PT comes with its own solar panel so you can avoid climbing a ladder for hard-wired installation or battery changing. It can pan 355 degrees and tilt 140 degrees to cover an enormous area, and transmits crystal-clear 5MP videos at up to 5 GHz speed via dual-band WiFi. The solar panel is able to withstand rain or snow without losing its charging ability.

The Smart 2K+ Wired WiFi Video Doorbell also has 5G speed and dual-band WiFi, and the 5MP panoramic view prevents intruders from eluding detection, even at night thanks to the built-in infrared LEDs. Custom detection will filter out non-human passers-by, and the motion zones are customizable. It comes with its own chime that can be plugged into any electrical socket to alert you when visitors arrive, and you can either greet or deter them with the built-in mic and speaker.