Mandalorian Popcorn Maker | $28 | GameStop



You might assume that under Mando’s helmet would be Pedro Pascal’s face, but you’d be mistaken. It’s actually just filled to the brim with popcorn. The Manda lorian race in Star Wars is canonically popcorn people. This is why they never remove their helmets otherwise the buttered movie theater snack would spill out all over and they would die. This is why GameStop selling a popcorn maker shaped like the Manda lo rian’s beskar helmet makes a lot of sense. You can get it for just $28 right now and eat this fan-favorite hero’s brains while watching him on Disney+.