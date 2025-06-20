reMarkable’s Black Friday Deals Make It Easier to Switch to a Paper Tablet

reMarkable is one of those brands people turn to when they want a cleaner, more focused way to work without juggling constant alerts or distractions. The reMarkable 2 and the new reMarkable Paper Pro are built for people who enjoy the feel of writing on real paper but still want the convenience of digital tools. This year’s Black Friday sale is the biggest offer they have launched, and it is a good time to upgrade if you've been thinking about a paper tablet. The bundles include everything you need to get started, and the discount applies to both new and refurbished options.

Head over to reMarkable to save up to $70 on bundles that pair the device with a folio and an optional keyboard. The offer runs from November 20 through December 2 and applies to both the reMarkable 2 and the reMarkable Paper Pro.

The reMarkable 2 continues to be popular because it feels natural to write on. The surface has a slight texture that gives you that paper like sensation, and the pen responds smoothly without lag. It works well for note taking, annotating PDFs, brainstorming, or planning out projects. Since the device does not have apps or notifications, it keeps your attention on whatever is in front of you. The bundles usually include a folio to protect it, and adding the keyboard gives you another way to work when you need something typed instead of handwritten.

The new reMarkable Paper Pro brings a bit more screen space and more power, which helps if you like having bigger notebooks or large documents open at once. It still keeps the same quiet, focused feel that the brand is known for. The extra room makes sketching and writing feel even more natural, though, and it's perfect if you want a bit of extra real estate to work with.

Both models have plenty of different use cases. For example, students can organize notes without carrying a stack of notebooks. Professionals can keep work clean and distraction free. Creatives can sketch and plan without having to switch between apps. And everyone can benefit from the fact that everything syncs easily, so you can access your notes later without disrupting the writing process.

Ready to buy? Head on over and grab yours today before the sale ends so you're ready to put your all into all of your pursuits, all while you (finally) get organized.