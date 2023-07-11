It's all consuming.
Remarkable Sound On Prime Day Deal: 25% Off 1More SonoFlow Wireless Headphones

Best-selling wireless personal audio wherever you go.

Riley Blackwell
SonoFlow keeps you in the flow all day long.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Listening to high-resolution audio is an important part of my day, so when I pick a pair of headphones, I need the very best! This Prime Day deal for 25% off 1More SonoFlow wireless headphones with powerful noise cancellation is perfect for getting into the flow no matter where you are. With Bluetooth 5.0 onboard and a slew of audiophile features comes an epic 70 hours of battery life with ANC off.

Luna Playing
1MORE SonoFlow Wireless Headphones | 25% Off | Amazon

With the best-selling SonoFlow wireless headphones, you get even more sound for your buck through a 40mm dynamic driver mastered by award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. Reviews like this one highlight the incredible ANC feature to drown outside noise. The foldable design of these headphones makes them perfect for travel too!

