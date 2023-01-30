Relive Your Childhood With This 160-Pack of Gel Pens for $26

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Gel Pens for Adult Coloring Books | $26 | Amazon

Growing up, my sister and I constantly drew with gel pens as most any child would do in the late 90s and early 00s. So with the craze of adult coloring books taking our generation by storm , it’s only natural to stock up on these blasts from the past. Right now, you can buy a 160-pack of gel pens on Amazon that comes with a premium carrying case and five different coloring sheets. You’ll get all sorts of unique colors including a variety of neon, rainbow, metallic, glitter, pastel, and classic options. The pack is 16% off at the moment.