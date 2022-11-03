Veva Air Humidifier (4.5L) | $46 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

I enjoy cold fa ll and winter nights. You get to bundle yourself under layers of blankets. The only problem is the air is dry as can be and you wake up with a dry, scratchy throat or congestion. Some folks like me are also prone to bloody noses when the air is this dry. However, we can easily combat that with a humidifier. This Veva 4.5L humidifier is perfect for helping with a restful night’s sleep. It can even be used for aromatherapy. Just add in a couple of drops of essential oil like lavender or eucalyptus for an even more soothing experience. Clip the coupon on the item page to get the humidifier for just $46.