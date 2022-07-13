Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub | $530 | Amazon



Your eyes do not deceive you: A fresh cut bouquet of Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub is ready and waiting for you to enjoy your summer in. Normally $650, this 4-person portable and inflatable hot tub is just $530 during this year’s Amazon Prime Day. That means you’ll be saving $120 , or 18 %, on a party-starter that’s guaranteed to make your house the cool one on the block. The personal hot tub is easy to set up, operate, and maintain, so there’s virtually no reason not to treat yourself to it. It even includes built-in handles, so you can lift and move it to the optimal visible (or private!) place for an outdoor soaking experience.