Amazon Music Unlimited 4-Month Trial | Free | Amazon

Do you like music? Y ou know, your Hoobastanks, your Sum 41s ... Sure you do. It’s music. Saying you don’t like music is like saying you don’t like ... food. Well, Amazon is expanding its Amazon Music Unlimited trial from one month to four months. You’ll be able to listen to all the music you want with full access to ad-free songs , on or offline with unlimited skips for a third of a year. Note the trial offer is only avail able to new users. After the four months are up, your subscription will continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($8.99 for Prime members).