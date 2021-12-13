Up to 40% Off Brita Products | Amazon



There’s nothing like a Monday morning before work: Parched, grouchy, and faced with a Twitter timeline full of frenzied posts relating to whatever HBO drama aired the night before, you’re more ready than ever to greet the week. Or something like that. Anyway, this great deal may alleviate some of that oof, since you can get up to 40% off Brita products at Amazon right now. That includes classics like the Longlast Everyday Water Pitcher, streamlined updates like the Rapids Water Pitcher, and personal doodads like this 20 oz. Stainless Steel Filtered Water Bottle (the Rose Gold finish is my favorite). Water is good. Filtered water is better. Drink up! Or I’ll make you play Boar on The Floor.