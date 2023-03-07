It's all consuming.
Regulate Your Sleep Schedule With 29% Off Amazon’s Halo Rise

Snooze and wake naturally with the Amazon Halo Rise.

Erin O'Brien
The Amazon Halo Rise helps you sleep better and wake better too.
Sure, you can be startled awake by your phone alarm or a fuzzy clock radio—but that hurts your head, your schedule, and your vibe. Amazon Halo Rise is a sunrise alarm clock that helps regulate your sleep schedule. No cameras, no microphones, but sensors analyze your body movement and breathing. Then, you’ll get a report—a sleep score on the app—that helps you understand and improve upon these patterns.

Amazon Halo Rise | $100 | 29% Off | Amazon

This is the lowest we’ve seen the Amazon Halo Rise in a while—only $100. We spend approximately a third of our lives sleeping, so you better make it good!

