It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Refreshing! This “Slow Juicer” Is Only $80, Down From $400

Take 75% off the easiest way to consume your veggies.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Actually enjoy your vegetables with this 75% off juicer.
Actually enjoy your vegetables with this 75% off juicer.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Consider the green juice. Easy to drink, usually tastes more refreshing than a plain vegetable since you can add sweetness and acid by adding fruits, and probably (I think?) good for you. If you’re like, “Hell yeah, that’s what I want to buy today,” grab this slow juicer for only $80 at Amazon. It’s 75% off, plus you can take an extra $20 off with a coupon. It’s the #1 bestseller in “masticating juicers.” Sounds gross, but that just means “chewing.” Which might sound grosser? 

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Whall Slow Juicer | $80 | 75% Off + Coupon | Amazon

Anyway. “Cold press” means that it crushes your produce before juicing them, yielding the most juice with the most nutrients. It also prevents the juice from heating, which could change the flavor. The bestselling Whall juicer is also super-duper quiet and easy to clean. Perhaps, a new summer staple. It’s kind of bananas (ha ha) that this used to be $400—enjoy this cold-pressed deal. 

Advertisement