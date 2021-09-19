Art of Sport Shower Collection | $34 | Amazon

Whether you are working out in the gym, on the field, or on the court, you definitely will need to freshen up and wash off the negative side of all the hard work you just put in. This collection will assist you with all of your bathing needs. The charcoal body wash is made with tea tree oil and aloe vera to moisturize and purify your skin. Also included is a bar of body soap that is infused with shea butter and tea tree oil. The 2-in-1 shampoo conditioner is a must need to clean that existing sweat and build-up on the scalp. An exfoliating face wash to complete the soap kit will leave you feeling completely rejuvenated. There is also a nice loofah with an attached grip to help exfoliate your whole body. Take this collection home for $34 today.

