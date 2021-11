Anker PowerCore 26800 | $40 | Amazon

This tank of a portable charger holds a massive 26,800 mAh and can fast charge up to three phones at once. You’ll also see two Micro USB ports; connect those to a wall outlet and you can double up on charging to get the PowerCore 26800 charged at double the speed. If you need options like USB-C, there are other choices, of course, but at $40 this is definitely the best deal Anker has going on high-capacity portable chargers right now.