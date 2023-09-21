Recharge and Recover Faster Than Ever: RecoveryAir JetBoots Are $100 Off at Best Buy

All those weekends spent playing pickleball and your new running hobby leave exhausted legs needing a recharge. After a long day of training, the fastest way to recovery is with the most advanced compression boot, Therabody’s RecoveryAir JetBoots, now $100 off at Best Buy. The makers of Theragun have created the ultimate path to circulating blood and oxygen with precise pressure that gets results 2-3x faster. The JetBoots have a battery life of 240 minutes, and since each cycle only takes 60 seconds, go longer between charges without all the pumps and tubes.

RecoveryAir JetBoots | $100 Off | Therabody

Not only do the RecoveryAir JetBoots have a clean and hygienic design, but they have one-touch controls on the boot, making them super easy to control. Therabody has figured out exactly how to make recovery from injury easy, wireless, and customizable through an integrated Bluetooth app.