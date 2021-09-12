Fire TV Cube | $95 | Amazon



We have come a long way from our VHS and DVD collections. In todays world streaming our favorite movies and tv shows is the most popular way to view them. This beast of technological genius is pretty impressive. You will have access to 4k Ultra HD content for your viewing pleasure. This machine also supports Dolby V ision, HDR and HDR10+. Between the tens of thousands of channels and all the the apps, you may have to tape up your fingers with all of the clicking you will be doing. Unless you use the savvy Alexa through the built in speaking to save you from blisters. Y ou will also be able to control compatible sound bars as well as change live cable or satellite channels with your voice. Move over video cassette recorder, there is a new 21% off boss in town.