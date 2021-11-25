Bowflex Dumbbells | $400 | Amazon

Okay first I would like to apologize for the snake thing. It’s just that I was watching some guy walk around on his hands on Tik Tok and he was talking about the benefits to his forearms and said they look like a bag of snakes now. He wasn’t wrong, but it was horrific and I needed to use it. Anyway, Bowflex is slashing prices on some of their gy m gear! Take this pair of adjustable dumbbells, which normally retails for $550 but they’ve got it for $150 off today! If you’re all full up on free weights, or you want to maximize your gains in a limited amount of space, consider the iconic Bowflex Home Gym! Yes, you remember this one from the late night infomercials. It offers over 200 lbs of resistance and more than 25 different exercises, so you can get a whole body workout in the comfort of your own home, and right now it’s selling for a mere pittance at $500—a full $300 discount from its usual price!