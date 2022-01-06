AirPods Pro | $197 | Amazon

It’s time to upgrade your wireless audio with these AirPods Pro—you know, the AirPods for professionals—for $52 off their usual price at Amazon . Don’t like Amazon? I don’t blame you! You can get them for just $2 more at Target.

If you’re not in the know, these are the in-ear variants of Apple’s line of truly wireless earbuds that do noise canceling and spatial audio, and pair so very well and quickly with Apple products like iPhone, iPad, the company’s computers, and even the Apple Watch. This particular deal includes the 2021 update that added a MagSafe case to the mix, removing the guesswork from wireless charging.